Fatal Shooting Incident at New Road Housing Under Investigation

At approximately 7:58 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the Police received a report of a shooting incident at New Road Housing. Several Police units were dispatched. Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of Sandra Roberts, a 54-year-old resident of New Road Housing, lying in the road outside her home.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ms. Roberts had just arrived home and parked her vehicle on an empty lot located on the eastern side of her residence. As she exited her vehicle and proceeded towards her house, she was confronted by two masked gunmen who emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire. Ms. Roberts sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body and head, resulting in her death at the scene. The District Medical Officer attended the scene and pronounced death.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, and several items of evidential value were recovered. The body was removed and kept pending an autopsy.

Four men have been arrested and are in custody assisting the Police as the investigation continues.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Sandra Roberts. We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. You may call the violent crime unit at 662-3468 or the crime hotline at 707.