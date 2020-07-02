LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Farmers encounter difficulties but Prime Minister Harris resolute that the Farmers Stimulus is Working

July 02, 2020 in National
Farmers are expressing concerns over the stimulus package offered by the Team Unity Government’s 120 million stimulus, 10 million of which was earmarked for farmers in St Kitts-Nevis. Three farmers Lionel Stevens (President of the SP Farmers’ Co-operative), Gareth Lewis, and Solomon Morton (President of the St Kitts Farmers’ Cooperative).
Steven says farmers need to come together to make the industry more sustainable.
Solomon Morton said the government administrative agricultural duration was prohibiting their growth due to politics.
Gareth Lewis said more needed to be done for farmers.
But Prime Minister Harris speaking on the 10th edition of Leadership Matters on national radio said that the farmers were allotted 135 acres of land and have benefited from the provision of free bayticol, seedlings, water and other supplied.