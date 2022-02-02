Fake News! TOP COP Rubbishes Claims That Charges Related to Police Credit Union Matter Were Dropped

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy on Wednesday morning dismissed as fake news rumors circulating on social media that all charges laid against persons charged in a matter involving alleged fraud at the police credit union have been withdrawn.

Four employees of the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU) and the Deputy Labor Commissioner were arrested (Oct. 4 2020).

According to an official police communiqué, on Monday, July 27, 2020, the National Audit Office had requested an investigation into suspected fraudulent payments made from the Severance Payment Fund during May and June 2020 to four employees of the PCCU.

The investigation was conducted by the White-Collar Crime Unit and, based on its findings, charges were proffered against the four employees of the PCCU and the Deputy Labor Commissioner.

Those charged are Mario Wigley of Cayon, Hyacinth Phipps of Garden’s Housing, Chanita Richards of Parray’s Extension, Tisharie Fyfield of Gillard’s Meadows and Deon Webb of New Road.

Wigley was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretense, three counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, three counts of Forgery, and four counts of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Phipps was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretense, and one count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Richards was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretense, and one count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Fyfield was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretense, and one count of Obtaining Money on Forged Documents

Webb was charged for one count of Misconduct in Public Office, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, three counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, and four counts of Causing Money to be Paid on Forged Documents.

The total amount of money involved in the matter amounts to EC$1,182,144.38 which belongs to the Government of the St. Kitts and Nevis.

Speaking to Freedom Fm’s Newsdesk com brandy revealed that the matter is set to go before the court march 14th.

Director of Public Prosecution Valston Graham in a comment to Freedom Fm’s Newsdesk said quote I am informed of reports circulating that the matters in respect to the Police Co-operative Credit Union have been discontinued. As Director of Public Prosecutions, I can confirm that the prosecution against the six persons charged in respect of the Police Co-operative Credit Union are still ongoing before the Courts. These are indictable matters, which can only be discontinued by or with the directive of the DPP. I have made no decision to discontinue these matters and do not know the origin of the reports that the matters have been discontinued.