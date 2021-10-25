EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

Two pro-Trump rally organizers who planned election protests across the US, including demonstrations in Washington DC on January 6, said they regularly met with GOP representatives or their top staff in the weeks leading up to the event of the Capitol attack.

In an exclusive interview published by Rolling Stone on Sunday, the organizers said they allegedly spoke to “a dozen” representatives or their teams, naming Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.

“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” said one of the organizers.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” the same organizer also said. The names of both sources have been kept secret because they are cooperating with the House select committee’s probe into the Capitol insurrection, per Rolling Stone.

They said they were willing to share information on the protests because they were upset that their demonstrations had turned into a siege on the US Capitol.

It’s unclear what was discussed with each representative, but the organizers gave Rolling Stone an example with Gosar, saying he offered them the possibility of receiving a “blanket pardon” to motivate them to plan the rallies.

Three of these representatives – Biggs, Brooks, and Gosar – were previously credited by “Stop the Steal” movement organizer Ali Alexander for helping plan a rally on that day, which Brooks and Biggs denied.

In response to the anonymous organizers’ claims, a spokesperson for Greene told Rolling Stone that the representative “had nothing to do with planning of any protest.” Instead, Greene was preparing to dispute current President Joe Biden’s election victory on the House floor, wrote the spokesperson in an email.

“She objected just like Democrats who have objected to Republican presidential victories over the years,” he wrote, per Rolling Stone.

The offices of Greene, Gosar, Biggs, Brooks, Boebert, Cawthorn, and Gohmert did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.