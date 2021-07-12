Entertainers And Other Self-Employed Individuals Eligible for New Income Support Programme

Self-employed persons registered with the St, Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board are eligible to benefit from the new Income Support Programme announced by Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, on Thursday, July 08, at his monthly press conference.

The measure provides $1,000 per month, for the next three months to persons who remain unemployed since March 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, self-employed persons who meet the stipulated requirements can also apply.

“Anyone who can show that they have been out of work and are a registered employee, whether self-employed or otherwise, they should be able to benefit from the thousand dollar initiative,” Dr. Harris said, noting that the scope was deliberately kept very broad in terms of its reach so that the persons most in need can be assisted.

Minister with responsibility for Talent Development and Entertainment, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, strongly encouraged entertainers to take advantage of the new relief initiative to help offset income challenges.

“Many of our entertainers and persons who work within the entertainment industry are registered as entrepreneurs or small business owners and so obviously they will be covered,” she indicated

Persons who are not registered with Social Security are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. This will enable them to enjoy other benefits introduced by the Social Security Board or the government.

Persons insured with Social Security also can look forward to coverage for sickness benefit, employment injury, age pension, maternity benefit, funeral grant and survivors’ benefit.