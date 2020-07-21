England v West Indies 2nd Test: England draw series level 1-1 in dramatic fashion at Old Trafford

England drew level in the series 1-1 against the West Indies in dramatic fashion on Day 5, of the 2nd #Raisethebat Test, at the Emirates Old Trafford, thanks to a great all round performance from the England bowlers.

Match Summary

England 469-9 dec (Dom Sibley 120, Ben Stokes 176; Roston Chase 5-172) and 129-3 (Ben Stokes 78*)

West Indies 287 (Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Shamarh Brooks 68, Roston Chase 51; Chris Woakes 3-42) and 194 (Shamarh Brooks 62, Jermaine Blackwood 55)

Result: England won by 113 runs

3rd Test starts on Friday 24th – 28th July at Emirates Old Trafford…. be there… for the decider….

Teams

England – Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(wk), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Match Details

Start Time: 11:00

Toss: West Indies won the toss and decided to field

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Officials: Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Alexander Wharf, Brian Broad