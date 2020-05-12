Embrace Technology, Produce Online Goods for Export

Your browser don't support audio player

The use of technology has accelerated greatly in recent weeks and months, as a result of the corona virus pandemic. Locally, many sectors of government’s service and private businesses have employed the use of mobile apps to shop.

Ms. Ophelia Blanchard, E-Government Coordinator spoke of some of the advances in technology within the federation at the daily National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) briefing on Monday (May 11).

As tourism continues in its lull, persons are encouraged to develop their ideas for an online platform that can be exported. Additionally, cyber security should not be forgotten. Constant updates are required.