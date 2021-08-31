Eleven faithful years every morning playing gospel,

That could only be, the man called brother Bernel.

As soon as 3 am, he’s on the air,

Playing tunes, that everybody loves to hear.

Eleven long years, look to the hills and shout,

That boy Sugar Bowl must have d record, for banging he mouth.

Not just flapping he gums because he feel like it,

But he has a natural sense of humor, intelligence and wit.

Eleven long years, listening to de big man called EK,

If you find a longer intro, please tell me wey it deh.

He keeps you interested, from de very beginning,

Even if you don’t like soca, you still a listen to him.

Eleven long years, Sensia a talk de tings dem,

You might see it as drama, but is reality again and again.

Dedicated to satisfying you, the loyal fans,

Then when she done she gone home to chrishelle and miss Pam.

Eleven long years de boss pushing his vision,

Am surprised by now he ain’t also have freedom television.

With a character and mindset like de man juni,

No one will ever mess around his freedom family.

Don’t get me wrong, there are others behind the scene,

But I must pay special attention to the eleven year old team.

We have survived eleven but don’t think we done.

As long as there’s life there will always be FREEDOM.

…. Romaine Belgrove….

…. 30/08/2021….