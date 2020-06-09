Election Results to be Contested

Your browser don't support audio player

Contending that irregularities occurred during the June 5 election, out-going minister Ian Liburd who lost his seat in constituency 1 has signaled his intention to challenge the results.

In a release he said in part, “The results of the federal elections that were held on Friday 5 June… I do hereby state for the record that I am totally dissatisfied with the results for constituency 1.

A number of irregularities during the counting of the ballots have been brought to my attention and for that reason, I intend to challenge the results for St. Christopher 1 in a court of law.”

Liburd further stated that he has given instructions to his lawyers to proceed with the high court to challenge his “undue return.”

Meanwhile, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is also intending to challenge the results delivered at the polls citing irregularities according to Party Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas speaking to the nation in a post-election address on Monday (June 8).