Education Officials Await Health Advisory on The January 10th Reopening of Schools

The decision to reopen schools in St. Kitts and Nevis on January 10, 2022, or to delay the reopening will be guided by science and communicated in the coming days.

That’s the word from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge, who appeared on Wednesday’s (January 05, 2022) edition of the radio and television programme Working for You.

Mr. Hodge said that while preparations continue for the start of the second school term next week, education officials are awaiting guidance from health authorities if this will be permitted following the rising cases of COVID-19 infection over the past two weeks.

“The Ministry of Health has already indicated that keeping schools closed will be the last resort. It is anticipated that the Ministry of Health will in the next 48 to 72 hours tell us (the Ministry of Education) if we should proceed to open schools on Monday the tenth,” Mr. Hodge stated.

The recommendation by the Ministry of Health and other pertinent information will be communicated in a national address by the Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell.

Citizens, residents, parents and students are asked to stay tuned to local media for any updates.