Education Minister Jonel Powell Speaks at School Reopening; Introduces New Initiatives to Build Capacity

Schools across St. Kitts and Nevis opened their doors on Monday (September 07) marking the official start of the 2020-2021 Academic Year. The Ministry of Education has implemented several new stipulations in and around schools in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the introduction of a shift system blending in-person and virtual learning for students to limiting access of persons entering the school compound to the enforcement of the 3Ws – wearing masks, washing hands, and watch your distance – the school environment is going to look very different until an effective vaccine for the coronavirus is found.

Minister Powell spoke of standing at the portals of the unforeseen realities of Covid19 and the entire school communities coming together to offer meaningful alternatives such as integrated digital technology.

Powell said there would be solutions that foster understanding, collaboration and teamwork among education officials.

The New Minister of Education said going forward teachers would be equipped with the necessary tools to make education more attractive.