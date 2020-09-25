Education Minister Calls For Urgent Investigation Into CXC Results

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw, has called on the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to conduct an “urgent investigation” into concerns over the recently released CAPE and CSEC examination results.

Ms. Bradshaw issued a statement on the matter:

“The disquiet among students who recently received the Caribbean Examinations Council’s CAPE and CSEC examinations is definitely cause for concern. I am of the view that an urgent investigation must be carried out by CXC into this matter to preserve the integrity of the examinations.

“I know that the Council has already responded to indicate the procedure to initiate the review process by Friday, October 23. And while there must be respect for process, I do feel however that given the unprecedented number of students who have raised concerns, particularly those online, I would strongly urge CXC to move swiftly to investigate and also to consider the waiver of fees associated with the review.

“Indeed these are not normal times and as a cloud of uncertainty looms over the heads of several of our students who are preparing to go off to university, it is incumbent on CXC to urgently resolve this matter so that they can get on with their lives,” she stated. The results for the July 2020 examinations were released on Tuesday, September 22, following a ceremony at CXC headquarters, Pine Plantation Road, St. Michael.