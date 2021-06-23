EDUCATION MEDIA UNITPRESS RELEASE

The Ministry of Education wishes to remind the general public that, at this time, only students and authorised school and education personnel are allowed on the school compounds. All schools are closed to visits from parents and members of the general public. Persons who wish to conduct any business within our schools are therefore asked to contact the respective school’s office, via telephone or email, to secure an appointment.

