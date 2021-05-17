Earthquake felt in three Eastern Caribbean States

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was felt in three Eastern Caribbean states early this morning. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI) said the quake occurred just after 8:00 a.m. (local time) and was felt 126 kilometres (km) north of St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda ; 131 km north east of Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis and 226 km north north-west of Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe. The earthquake had a focal depth of 10 km the seismic scientists say.