EARLY SHOPPING ENCOURAGED TO AVOID OVERCROWDING IN STORES DURING CHRISTMAS SEASON

The Christmas and Carnival Seasons are weeks away in St. Kitts and Nevis. The festive season is usually accompanied by an increased hustle and bustle in Basseterre as persons purchase gifts for loved ones and stock up on food supplies for the traditional Christmas dinner.

Medical Chief of Staff of the J. N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, encouraged residents to get their shopping in a bit earlier this year to avoid large crowds doing last-minute shopping.

Dr. Wilkinson called on supermarket owners to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed particularly as it relates to wearing face masks, sanitizing hands, and physically distancing. He also reminded persons that they have a personal responsibility to protect themselves.

“If you went to the supermarket and you realize that there is a crowd you can [leave] and come back at a later date,” he said.

The Medical Chief of Staff urged persons to start their Christmas shopping now.

“You don’t need to wait until December 23rd or 24th, and rush into the supermarket with everyone and then the place is overcrowded and you say oh I believe that I will be exposed,” he stated.

Dr. Wilkinson suggested persons stagger their shopping hours to help ease congestion during the busy season.