Drew provides an update on a private criminal court matter filed by him against People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) candidate Eugene Hamilton

Dr Terrence Drew, Chairman of the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party, is providing an update on a private criminal court matter filed by him against People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) candidate Eugene Hamilton. Dr Drew’s legal team is charging Hamilton with alleged bribery in the leadup to the general election of 2020.

Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Valston Gaham, on February 22, 2021, in the Magistrate’s Court Invoked Section 65 of the St Christopher and Nevis Constitution and demanded that the Dr Drew’s legal team provides its evidence to him for a determination on whether the matter should proceed.

Dr. Drew speaking to Juni Lliburd on Wednesday morning provided an update of what happened At the Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a press briefing on Thursday, February 25, Mr. Graham whilst admitting to a friendship with the Leader of the People’s Action Movement Mr. Shawn Richards, strongly dismissed claims of being politically aligned to the People’s Action Movement. Dr drew however is not convinced. In fact during a recent episode of Freedom Fm’s “Issues” Dr Drew explained that, ” it’s only when Eddy recused himself, and Eddy himself said in court and the court records would show that he was lawyers for PAM candidates dealing with election matters so that information we had to go look dig deep and study otherwise you could have had somebody favoring PAM perceived to be without judging him…perceived to be bias without us knowing had we not done our diligence and researched the information.”

He added, “I am saying that whoever is to make any decision with my case would make sure that they are not friends with any leaders of political parties, that they don’t party with any leaders of any political parties, that they don’t have that social [connection], that they don’t be on platforms of leaders of any political parties.”

Dr drew remains resolute Constituency 8 was stolen in the last elections.