Dr. Patricia Bartlette is NRP’s New Candidate for Nevis 2

PRESS RELEASE (May 10, 2021) — Brown Hill Village in Nevis was the place to be on

Saturday, May 08, 2021, for the electrifying and dynamic candidacy launch of Dr. Patricia

Bartlette, the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) new candidate for Nevis 2 (St. John’s Parish),

who will contest the seat in the upcoming Nevis Island Assembly elections.

Dr. Bartlette, the first Nevisian woman to be trained as a Veterinarian, addressed supporters and

well-wishers of the NRP who came out in their numbers to witness the launch which was

virtually attended by more than six thousand people in the diaspora.