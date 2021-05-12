Dr. Patricia Bartlette is NRP’s New Candidate for Nevis 2

PRESS RELEASE (May 10, 2021) — Brown Hill Village in Nevis was the place to be on
Saturday, May 08, 2021, for the electrifying and dynamic candidacy launch of Dr. Patricia
Bartlette, the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) new candidate for Nevis 2 (St. John’s Parish),
who will contest the seat in the upcoming Nevis Island Assembly elections.
Dr. Bartlette, the first Nevisian woman to be trained as a Veterinarian, addressed supporters and
well-wishers of the NRP who came out in their numbers to witness the launch which was
virtually attended by more than six thousand people in the diaspora.
Former NRP candidate for Nevis 2,
Hensley Daniel passing the baton to Dr. Patricia Bartlette.
Highlighting some of the challenges people face in her constituency and by extension the island
of Nevis, Dr. Bartlette who previously served as President of the Brown Hill Community
Management Team focused on long term employment opportunities and community
development programs.