LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / DR Hanley Defends His Party’s Decision to Boycott Parliament

DR Hanley Defends His Party’s Decision to Boycott Parliament

July 10, 2020 in National
0 Likes

Dr Geoffery Hanley, SKNLP elected representative for constituency # 1, is defending his party’s decision to boycott Wednesday’s opening of the new Parliamentary session at the Marriott Resort. A first time elected parliamentary representative, Hanley took the government to task for the way in which the first sitting was organized.

Dr Hanley assured his constituents that he will in the future, provide excellent representation.

He addressed and dismissed as fake news an article that had been circulated on social media suggesting a rift within the SKNLP.