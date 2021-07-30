Dr. Douglas congratulates new St Lucia prime minister Phillip Pierre

Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, The Right Hon Dr. Denzil L Douglas has congratulated the Hon. Phillip J. Pierre on his recent election victory and appointment as Prime Minister of St. Lucia.

“In my capacity as Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, it is with a deep sense of pride that I extend heartiest congratulations

to you. We of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party are very proud of your Party’s historic victory and your leadership of Team St. Lucia Labour Party. Your victory is a true testimony that hard work and perseverance harvest great success,” said Dr Douglas in his congratulatory message.

Dr Douglas said: “Putting people first is a foundational principle of Labour. Hence the Party’s mantra of “Putting You First” connected with the needs and concerns of the people through your know-your-voter campaign, and the people of St. Lucia responded positively by giving you a resounding mandate to serve and govern for the next 5 years.”

Dr. Douglas added that “this mandate from the people is their show of confidence in the St. Lucia Labour Party to lead them through these turbulent times,” and expressed his confidence that “your Administration will work in the spirit of national cohesion and the advancement of the principles of good governance as you endeavour to move St. Lucia forward.”

The St. Lucia Labour Party with its landslide victory, noted Dr. Douglas “is poised to give voice to those who entrusted you with their future.”

He gave the new St. Lucia prime minister the assurance that he has the “full support of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, and we look forward to the strengthening of our Party’s relationship in moving forward.”

“As you assume your Prime Ministerial responsibility, I have no doubt that your years in the political arena and in government, blended with youth and experience in your Administration, would augur well for a very productive tenure. With every good wish, Comrade, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” Dr. Douglas, the former prime minister concluded.