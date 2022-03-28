Dr Denzil Douglas: Labour under Dr Terrance Drew is committed and focused to end the current political crisis facing St Kitts-Nevis

Having thanked God, his family, his constituents, the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), public servants and the people of the twin island federation as he celebrates 33 years as a parliamentarian, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas said the twin-island federation needs new ideas.

He said Dr Terrance Drew who succeeded him as National Political Leader is compassionate and focused and can bring an end to the present political crisis which has cast a dark shadow over St Kitts and Nevis.

In brief remarks to during a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at the

KG Swanston Memorial (Methodist) Church in Dieppe Bay to mark his 33rd Anniversary as an elected Member of Parliament, the eight-term parliamentarian noted that during the SKNLP terms in government, the party policies and programmes have transformed lives across the length and breadth of St Kitts and Nevis.

“”That is what Labour does. We transform lives. For the better. So much so, that everyone recognises that the projects, initiatives, financial reserves ($900 millions in the Treasury and more than $500 million in the SIDF), programmes, policies put in place by Labour are what are keeping our Federation afloat today,” said Dr Douglas, who serves as Leader of the Opposition in the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly.

He thanked God for the vision and focus he bestowed upon St Kitts and Nevis when in office “for it is that vision and focus that have continued to protect the nation, even today.”

“In the seven years that we have been out of Office however, so much has stalled. So much has been de-railed. So much has died on the vine. Our country cannot depend on the vision and focus of past governments forever. It is time for our country to benefit once more, to feel the impact once more, to move forward once more from the vision and focus of those who are actually in Office. And that is why the country must urgently seek a quick but lasting solution to the current governance crisis,” said Dr. Douglas.

“The SKNLP has to be part of that dialogue. Labour must be part of the solution that will be found. Labour, either by itself or with others, be part of the future government to end this crisis,” said Dr. Douglas.

He said St Kitts and Nevis “needs new ideas – today. Imagination – today. New projects – today.”

“Our new leader, Dr Terrance Drew, is committed, compassionate and focused. We must all work together as one cohesive team.

And together, we are ready and equipped to return to St Kitts and Nevis – at last – serious, stable, cohesive, impactful and responsible governance,” Dr Douglas said.

He told the congregation that in Labour, there are no colliding, competing, and confusing mottos, themes, or ideologies.