Dr Cuthbert Sebastian calls on Nationals to take the AstraZeneca Vaccine

Medical Practitioner Dr Cuthbert Sebastian told a Freedom Fm Issues audience that herd immunity in St Kitts-Nevis, would decrease the likelihood of the transmission of the disease to others, in particular the most vulnerable and fragile.

Sr Sebastian explained that when enough people take the vaccine, it would offer protection to others, and prevent severe illnesses and death.

He indicated however, that those who did not take it, stand to become affected when the borders are fully opened.

Dr Sebastian also discussed the AstraZeneca vaccine being too quickly developed, which meant that humans became “experimental guinea pigs” for the vaccine.