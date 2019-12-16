Douglas: No Transparency In PAP, Pay For Peace Programs

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas says although the Dr. Timothy Harris led Team Unity coalition campaigned on transparency and good governance, it is instead employed deceptive accounting and several of its initiatives remain purposely shrouded in mystery.

During his response to the 2020 budget on Friday, Dr. Douglas called for transparency with respect to the c where households earning less than $3000 per month receive a $500 monthly stipend from the government.

“This has been the most opaque government in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis. On what empirical basis is the PAP being administered? Where’s the data? This is what we’re saying Mr. Speaker. It can’t just be the whim and fancy out of the Office of the Prime Minister; this is public funds. This lack of transparency in the program can create the reasonable perception that the program is a political gimmick. We are elected by the people; we have the right to knows. There have been many reports that some persons who were approved when the program was launched have now been removed from the program and there are so many persons who have received the $500 handout who make a lot more that $3000 per month individually and some of them are living abroad and still getting it.

“The Prime Minister recently that some $13.6 million has been disbursed to approximately 4000 households on St. Kitts alone as at June 2019. 4000 people are poorer than when he got into power by his own admission. the PAP is the program that the government has declared is funded under the Sustainable Development Growth Fund…how does the government plan to sustain the program over time; we need to know. We don’t even know how much money is in the Sustainable Development Growth Fund how will we know the PAP will last? If we don’t know how much money is in the Fund how will we verify anything? This is why in the parliamentary opposition insists on the release of the IMF report did it offer any critique or warning about the PAP? We would want to know?”

Another program the Opposition leader says demands transparency is the pay for peace scheme. The government recently introduced the initiative, paying gang members for “legitimate work” in order for a cease fire that lead to a reduction in shootings and gun-related homicides.

“We also heard about the pay for peace initiative that has replaced any comprehensive holistic national strategy to effectively fight violent crime, not just the gun related ones. This is yet another government program where there is no transparency whatsoever. We understand that for the last few months, almost a year, $5 million every month is being taken from the Development Bank to finance this particular program – Pay For Peace. We need to have real figures presented to us.”

Prime Minister Harris rose on a point of order challenging Dr. Douglas’ claim that the program was costing the government $5 million per month.

“There is no such arrangement and the Member for Number 6 ought to withdraw that statement. I am saying it is not so and he can’t come here with hearsay.”

Dr. Douglas asked the Prime Minister if that is not the figure, what is it.

“How much is it, is what we ask; he has not said in the report. I’ve read the document; no mention of money. How much is it? That is what we’re asking. We have a right to know. The money in the Development Bank belongs to the taxpayers of St. Kitts and Nevis. We need to know the figures Mr. Speaker.”

Prime Minister Harris however did not offer any alternative figure in relation to the cost of the initiative.