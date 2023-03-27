Double homicide: Two men gunned down in St Kitts

Police in St Kitts and Nevis are investigating a fatal shooting incident in Stapleton Village that resulted in the demise of Jermaine Henry, 35, and Denzil Edwards, 34, both of Stapleton Village.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Saturday.

Police investigations thus far have uncovered that a group of men were playing cards in a yard when a lone gunman wearing a hoodie entered the yard and opened fire on them. Two of the men were shot and a third man sustained a broken leg while attempting to escape.

Henry was pronounced dead on scene, while Edwards and the man with the broken leg were transported to the JNF General Hospital by the EMS. Edwards succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit and items of evidential value were gathered.

The Police are soliciting the cooperation of the public in providing any information that will aid the ongoing investigation.