Dominica’s PM to co-chair Canada-CARICOM Summit

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit will co-chair the first Canada-CARICOM Summit alongside Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Canada.

The Summit, which will take place from October 17 to 19, 2023, will be held under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future,” and will seek to strengthen existing cooperation between Canada and CARICOM member states.

The current CARICOM Chairman will lead his colleague Heads of Government in discussions on building inclusive and sustainable economies, increasing trade and investment, the fight against climate change and international assistance to address the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Leaders will also engage with Canadian business leaders and investors to explore commercial opportunities in the region.

In his absence from the state, Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Dr Irving McIntyre will serve as Acting Prime Minister.