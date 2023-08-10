Dominica to hold public consultations on electoral reforms

Public consultations on new electoral reforms in Dominica are set to begin on August 14, the Cabinet Office announced today.

The consultations are set to begin two months after Sir Dennis Byron submitted his final report on electoral reforms to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The first consultation is scheduled to take place from 7pm at the State House Conference Centre. The session is open for members of the legal fraternity.

A session on August 15 will be for representatives of political parties and independent candidates.

Public sessions will follow those two closed meetings.

“Representatives of the Organisation of American States, The Commonwealth, CARICOM and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States will participate in the consultations, on the invitation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

The office said participants will consider the Phase One and Two of the report.

Phase One includes a drafts of the Regulation of Electors Bill 2023 and Registration of Electors Bill 2023. Phase Two consists of drafts of the House of Assembly (Elections) Bill 2023, House of Assembly (Electors) Regulations 2023, House of Assembly Election Petition Rules 2023, Electoral Commission Bill 2023.

The consultations are scheduled to run until Monday August 28, 2023.