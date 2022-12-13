Dominica: Skerrit announces new cabinet

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that his new cabinet will be made up of 13 members.

Skerrit made the announcement last evening.

The cabinet will be made up of nine former government ministers, former National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, who did not contest the election and the prime minister’s wife Melissa.

The new cabinet is:

Roosevelt Skerrit—Prime Minister and Minister for Investment and Governance.

Dr Irving McIntyre— Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security.

Dr Vince Henderson—Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy.

Rayburn Blackmoore, who was replaced at an MP, was made a senator and will return as the Minister for National Security and Legal Affairs.

Cassanni Laville—Minister for Health, Wellness and Social Services.

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit was made the Minister for Housing and Urban Development.

Roland Royer—Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy.

Denise Charles— Minister for Tourism.

Fidel Grant— Minister for Public Works, Public Utilities and Digital Economy.

Miriam Blanchard—Minister for Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development.

Gretta Roberts— Minister for Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development.

Cozier Frederick— Minister for the Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment.

Octavia Alfred—Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence.

There will also be a number of junior ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

Daren Pinard has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development with specific responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development.

Jullan Defoe was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy with specific responsibility for Fisheries and Blue Economy.

Oscar George was appointed a Senator and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development, with specific responsibility for Youth and Sports.

Chekira Lockhart- Hypolite was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Public Works, Public Utilities and Digital Economy, with specific responsibility for Public Utilities, Telecoms and Broadcasting.

Dr Cassandra Williams was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services, with special responsibility for Seniors Security, Children at Risk, Gender Affairs and the Differently Abled.

Fenella Wenham was appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, with specific responsibility for Education Reform and Human Resource Development.

Darron Lloyd was appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of the Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment with specific responsibility for Constituency Empowerment.

LaKeyia Joseph was appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, with specific responsibility for Development of Community Agro Enterprises.

Kent Edwards Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services with particular responsibility for Community and Home Care. He will also be made a Senator.

The cabinet will be sworn in today.