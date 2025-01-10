Dominica Prime Minister announces minimum wage review

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the Dominican government will conduct a further review of the minimum wage in 2025 to ensure better pay for workers reliant on it.

Speaking on local radio, Skerrit explained that the review would help citizens better cope with rising goods and services prices.

“Also in 2025 we looking at a further review of the minimum wage to allow persons who are reliant on the minimum wage payment schedule to be given better pay and will be in a better position to withstand the increase in goods and services,” he stated.

Skerrit also revealed that the government plans to reduce corporate taxes in the coming year, citing improved financial performance.

“Our revenue for the first six months of the financial year for 2024/2025 is better than the same period of 2023/2024,” he said, noting that the increase in revenue reflects higher economic activity.

Skerrit said the government also aims to lower the corporate tax rate from 25 per cent to stimulate private sector growth and encourage further investment.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these measures are intended to support economic development, ensuring that businesses thrive and that workers have better financial stability as part of the country’s overall economic strategy.