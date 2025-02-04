Dominica breaks ground for multi-purpose centre for Kalinago people

Over the weekend, groundbreaking took place for a new multipurpose centre and emergency shelter in the Kalinago Territory of Dominica, marking a significant step toward building resilience against the increasing threats of climate change and natural disasters.

Agriculture Minister Roland Royer, speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, emphasized that the project is part of a broader government strategy to protect communities, especially those in vulnerable areas, like the Kalinago people.

“The construction of this multi-purpose centre is a deliberate action by the government to strengthen our communities in the face of natural disasters,” Royer said.

The island, which has faced catastrophic weather events such as Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Tropical Storm Erika in 2015, has seen the southeastern region, including the Kalinago Territory, heavily impacted by flash floods and heavy rains over the years.

Royer assured the community that the emergency shelter would provide a safe haven during crises, offering protection to the Kalinago people in times of need.

In addition to its emergency role, the centre will serve as a hub for training, economic activities, and community engagement, fostering growth and cooperation among the people of the territory.

Since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Dominica has worked to strengthen its national disaster strategy, focusing on rebuilding infrastructure and prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens.

This new centre is another critical step in ensuring the island’s resilience for future challenges.

In early January government signed a EC$7.6 million contract with local firms OYO Construction Inc. and Virtuoso Architects Ltd (Joint Venture) for the construction of the facility.