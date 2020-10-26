“Domestic Violence is Physical and Emotional Abuse”, says former Gender Affairs Director

Freedom Fm continued its ongoing discussion on domestic violence, which includes physical, sexual and emotional abuse, on Mind, Body, and Soul on Sunday afternoon with host Julie Charles.

The guest was former Gender Affairs Director of St Kitts-Nevis, Ms Ingrid Charles-Gumbs, who gave a St Kitts-Nevis perspective of domestic violence by outlining its definition and the various ways it presents itself to the victim.

Ms Charles further pointed out that such abusive situations involve the domination and sustained aggressive behavior towards the victim involving a level of physical and psychological violence.