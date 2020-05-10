Discontentment Brews among Health Professionals

Your browser don't support audio player

While some health practitioners in the federation are somewhat pleased with a pay increase, others are upset at the inequitable manner in which it was done.

FreedomFM was informed by a source that nurses will now be paid more, a move that was made retroactive to January 2020, when a meeting was held with the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (May 5), according to a correspondence disseminated the day prior.

This comes one week after Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, said that this not the time to consider an increase for front line workers. On April 28th he called it “premature and irresponsible at this time to start a discussion on salary increases for the healthcare sector or any other sector within the public service.”

The last time health professionals were afforded an increase was in the year 1996.

The discontentment within the health profession however, arose from the adjusted nurses scale which would now allow for nurses to receive salaries that surpass junior doctors. They contend that they have student loans to repay after studying overseas, work 12 hour shifts and have reached out to senior professionals asking to be appointed and to receive other benefits, such as risk pay and insurance. They were warned that if this request was brought again, they would no longer have their jobs.

FreedomFM contacted Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health but was tol that she was not at her desk and would return the call. Up until press time on Friday (May 8), no communication was received.