It is with profound sadness that we’ve learned of the untimely passing of Director of Physical Planning and Environment (up to the time of his death) Mr Randolph Edmeade known to many as Randolph Gardener of Parsons and later Saddlers Village.

We join with the Residents of the Saddlers, Harrises and Parsons Communities in extending heartfelt condolences to his wife Amanda Edmeade, Education Officer, his sons, siblings, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends on his passing.

May his soul RIP 🙏🏿