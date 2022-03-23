Deputy Prime Minister visits with students and teachers directly affected by school fire

St Kitts-Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Hon Shawn Richards visited with teachers and students operating in makeshift facilities following a weekend fire at their school in Molineux.

Following Friday night’s fire, students and teachers have had to operate in makeshift classrooms at the Explorer’s Youth Club building in Phillips.

Hon Richards provided words of encouragement to teachers and students.

His visit came moments after he also toured toured the site of the burnt-out campus of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School.

The campus was severely damaged by fire on Friday night, which the police have since determined was an act of arson.

“I felt it was important to show my full support as both students and staff go through this tough, trying and traumatic period. I was pleased by the enthusiasm of the children and their determination to continue their schoolwork despite the circumstances,” he said

following his visit at Phillips.

“I commend the staff and teachers who also have shown a great deal of dedication to the students despite their own emotions as a result of the very unfortunate situation;” Hon Richards said.

Speaking of his earlier visit to the destroyed campus, Minister Richards said: “I was able to see firsthand the full extent of the damages caused by Friday’s fire. It was heartbreaking to say the least.”

He called the destruction of the school a major set-back to the entire education sector of the Federation, but particularly so to the parents and students of the school.

“I am confident that the various departments within the government including my own Ministry of Public Infrastructure will come together and ensure that the school is back up and running at its original location in the quickest possible time,” Minister Richards commented.

Hon Richards also expressed confidence in the ongoing investigations by the police, and said he looks forward to the perpetrator(s) being brought to justice.

He appealed to the community to co-operate with the police and facilitate them in anyway that will lead to a successful conclusion of the investigations.

“This act of arson has no place in our society, and every member of this community must condemn it unequivocally,” he said following his visit.