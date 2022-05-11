Deputy Political Leader of Pam Hon. Eugene Hamilton Is New Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement Minister the Hon. Eugene Hamilton has been named the new Deputy Prime Minister of the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis . In an address to the Nation on Tuesday afternoon May 10th, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris made the announcement right after also announcing that Deputy Prime Minister Richards was fired after a protracted 13 week or 91 day absence from Cabinet .

PM Harris stated Yesterday, “I asked His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, to remove the Hon Shawn Richards from the Office of Deputy Prime Minister. In his stead, I have advised His Excellency to appoint the Hon Eugene Hamilton to the Office of Deputy Prime Minister. Hon Hamilton has been steadfast and responsible in discharging his duties as Minister of the portfolios assigned to him.”

“I have also advised His Excellency to revoke the appointment of Hon Richards as a Minister of Government and to reassign his portfolios to the Hon Eugene Hamilton. Deputy Prime Minister Hamilton will now have conduct of the Departments and Subjects under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Posts and Urban Development that had been previously assigned to the Hon Richards,” Prime Minister Harris continued

DPM Hamilton is a 3rd Term MP and two term sitting Minister of Government having received the largest number of votes for any single candidate in the federation on 3 consecutive occasions .