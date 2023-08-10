Department of Constituency Empowerment invests in 2022 SKNFA Super Six Teams to fund community projects

The Department of Constituency Empowerment (DCE) has fulfilled its commitment to last season’s Super Six teams from the St Kitts & Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) in a formal handing over ceremony on Tuesday 1st August, 2023. The six teams, S.L. Horsford St Paul’s FC, FLOW 4G Cayon Rockets, Conaree FC, St Peter’s FC, Rams Village Superstars FC, and Garden Hotspurs FC all tailored specific projects geared towards their community upliftment.

In keeping with its mandate to promote club development, and more importantly, community-based partnerships with the government, DCE has embarked on a Football Club Development Programme where the financial assistance will serve as an avenue to fund necessary projects.

St. Peter’s FC is spearheading a Homework Assistance & Water Conservation Initiative, while Garden Hotspurs FC opted for an After-School and Engineering Programme. St Paul’s FC has proposed the rehabilitation of its Sporting Complex, while Conaree FC leads in the redevelopment of the Conaree play area. Cayon FC seeks to pilot a water catchment concept at its Sporting Complex. Likewise, Village Superstars FC has initiated a career-readiness and money management programme.

One Constituency Empowerment Officer is attached to the 2022 Super Six teams to partner with the operations and to further dialogue in partnership and community activism.

Minister of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke recognized that the teams made a commitment to advocate for projects using a community-led approach. Minister Clarke commended the teams for taking up the mandate to empower constituencies through community work. She added that given these endeavours, the Ministry will seek to partner with sports ambassadors, and sports clubs that will ultimately mold communities. Minister Clarke said one of the spin-offs is community-building.

The Football Club Development Project will, in time, seek to boost personal development. This will involve the Most Valuable Players who champion empowerment issues such as Environmental Stewardship, and Health and Wellness. They will ultimately be named “MVP Ambassadors”.