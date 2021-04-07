Department of Agriculture Small Ruminant Workshops

The Livestock Production Division of the Department of Agriculture will be hosting a series of workshops for Small Ruminant, pig and poultry farmers during the month of April 2020. The main goals are;

1. To promote income generation and reduced poverty among poor smallholders, through capacity building.

2. Training of farmers using an intensive, interactive, group-based, practical learning process.

3. Promotion of appropriate breeds.

The sessions will be held at the Department of Agriculture large conference room” The Agri-Room” as follows:

Small ruminant workshop: 6th- 8th of April 2021

Large ruminant workshop: 13th – 15th April 2021

Pig Production workshop: 20th – 22nd April 2021

Poultry Production workshop: 27th- 29th April 2021.

All sessions will be conducted from 5 pm- 8 pm daily. All interested farmers are asked to contact the Department of Agriculture at 467-1841 and ask for Mr Miguel Flemming or Dr Pacer Henry.