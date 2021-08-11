Dennis Schroder signing with Celtics for reported $5.9 million after reportedly turning down $80M-plus Lakers extension

Veteran guard Dennis Schroder has agreed to join the Boston Celtics.

Schroder announced the news on his Instagram page Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the deal is for $5.9 million for one year. According to Marc Stein, then of the New York Times, Schroder turned down a contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers last season that would have paid him roughly $80 million over four years.

After turning down the extension, Schroder became a free agent this offseason. He remained on the market more than a week after the start of free agency on Aug. 2.

Dennis Schroder’s failed stint with Lakers

The Lakers traded Danny Green and a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason to acquire Schroder on the heels of their 2020 NBA championship. After averaging 18.9 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance with OKC in 2019-20, he averaged 15.4 points on 43.7% shooting from the field and 33.5% shooting from 3-point distance in his single season with the Lakers.

He took heat after the Lakers’ first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns, including from Magic Johnson, who said on a June radio appearance: “I don’t think he’s a Laker … I don’t think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need.”

Schroder, 27, vowed on his Instagram announcement to bring it every night with the Celtics.

“This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honor to put on the green and white and do what I love,” Schroder wrote. “I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!!”