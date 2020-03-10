Death Threats Against Judge Ventose Condemned

Political leaders along with the OECS Bar Council and the St.Kitts-Nevis Bar Association are strongly condemning threats levied against High court Justice Eddy Ventose, after a ruling handed down in a case of misappropriation and breach of Fiduciary duty against Mr. Lindsay Grant and Jonel Powell by Tanzania Tobin Tanzil.

The OECS Bar Council issued it’s statement on March 9th, stating in part, “The OECS Bar Association joins with the Bar Council of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis in strongly condemning recent attacks on Justice Eddy Ventose following his February 27, 2020 ruling in a High Court matter involving certain lawyers, who are also public officials… We call upon the leadership of the police service in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis to treat seriously the threats against Justice Ventose and to conduct a swift true and thorough investigation…

“We urge all political leaders in St Kitts and Nevis and indeed the OECS, to lead by example in ensuring that, in the midst of all the campaigning and enthusiasm among supporters, due respect is accorded to our judges and to the rule of law, and a sense of peace and calm is maintained. It must always be remembered that Judges make decisions on matters based on the evidence before them and their interpretation of the applicable law,” the release stated.

Premier Mark Brantley on Sunday (March 8) decried the statements posted on social media saying:

It has come to my attention that some person or persons using a fake Facebook profile has/have issued threats against a sitting member of the Judiciary.

As Premier of Nevis, I condemn any and all such attacks on and threats directed at the Judiciary. We must recognize that there are legally prescribed processes available to deal with dissatisfaction with the decisions made by our Courts and that we must at all times maintain the integrity of our Judiciary.

Let us not forget that the Courts are where we all turn to for justice. The Court stands squarely on the ramparts to protect the rights of each and every citizen of our country.

In a mature democracy such as St Kitts and Nevis there is no room for any threats against any member of the Judiciary. This type of behavior is extremely dangerous. It is alien to our country and we must all condemn it unreservedly.”

A statement posted on Facebook indicating the launch of an investigation was also issued.

Meantime, the St.Kitts-Nevis Bar Association issued a statement on it’s possible involvement in the matter.

It partially reads, “The Bar Council has read and considered the widely discussed ruling of Honourable Mr. Justice Ventose issued on 27th February 2020 in the High Court case of Tanzania Tobing Tanzil v. Lindsay Grant and Jonel Powell, the Defendants being members of the legal profession.

As the matter is before the Court and it is possible that the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association may become an interested party in the disciplinary proceedings ordered by the Honourable Judge, it would not be appropriate for the Council to make any comments at this stage on the nature of the ruling or any other aspects of the case concerning any findings of fact by the Court with respect to the alleged conduct of the Defendants.

The Bar Council takes very seriously the adherence by members of the profession to our oath as Officers of the Court and to the Code of Ethics which governs the practice of law… That Code includes the fundamental obligation to separate clients’ funds from personal monies of the Attorney-at- Law and to deal with clients’ monies strictly in accordance with the Code and any conditions on which the monies are held. Our clients place immense trust and confidence in us and for members of the legal profession, our duty to deal with client funds honorably is sacrosanct.

We also take this opportunity to remind the general public that, in addition to the disciplinary powers of the court, the Bar Association has limited disciplinary powers through its Disciplinary Committee…

The Council also notes the comments of the Honourable Judge on the conduct of the Registrar of the High Court, including excessive delays in carrying out her duties and in overstepping her powers as Registrar.

We share the views of the Honourable Judge that “public confidence in the administration of justice in Saint Christopher and Nevis will be seriously and perhaps irreparably eroded if the public perceives that the court office “picks sides” in disputes coming before the court particularly where that dispute involves public figures, politicians or governmental officials.”

The Bar Council expects that the Registrar will take heed of the very specific rulings and warnings of the Honourable Judge. Undeniably, the Court is a fundamental pillar of our democratic society and we all depend on a fair, impartial, efficient and effective judicial system to protect and assert our legal rights. The Bar Council will monitor the Registrar’s performance and will not hesitate, if necessary, to take such action as considered appropriate to protect the legal profession, the rule of law and the administration of justice in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.”