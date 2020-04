Your browser don't support audio player

The Nevis Reformation Party’s Dr. Kelvin Daly is expressing his disappointment at the way that Premier Mark Brantley outlined policies for Agriculture post CoVID19 in Nevis.

He gave this sentiment on FreedomFM‘s Issues on Tuesday with host Andre Huie. He gave detailed ideas that he would implement if he were in a position to assist farmers in food production and storage on the island.