CXC addresses concerns over outstanding exam results in St Kitts

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has issued a statement seeking to alleviate concerns and assure stakeholders that CXC is actively working to resolve any outstanding issues for students in St Kitts and Nevis regarding their examination results.

CXC stated that “no results are being withheld for any St Kitts and Nevis candidates, who sat the May-June 2024 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, and that the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has met its payment obligations on behalf of its students.”

The statement further asserts that “CXC stands ready to work with the Kittitian/Nevisian Education Authorities to resolve any challenges pertaining to ungraded subjects and outstanding results among these students.”

Wayne Wesley, CXC Registrar and CEO, addressed the situation, stating, “CXC acknowledges the anxiety and concerns being expressed by students and parents and will continue to support the Ministry of Education and the Local Registrar in St Kitts and Nevis with a view to resolving the issues quickly.”