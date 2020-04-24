Curfew (Lock Down) Measures Extended to May 9

Your browser don't support audio player

While patients are beginning to recover and others have tested negative for CoVID19 in St. Kitts and Nevis, the lock down measures under the State of Emergency in effect will continue until Saturday, May 9th.

During a national address on Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris outlined the new regulations under Statutory Rules & Order 15 of 2020 effective Saturday 25 April at 6:01am.

This will follow through to Monday, when some partial curfew days are begin to allow for limited operation or essential shopping days.

Prime Minister Harris indicated that this decision was made on advise of the Health authorities in the federation according to the World Health Organization guidelines.