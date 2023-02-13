Cuban President visits Belize – US urged to lift sanctions on Cuba

Prime Minister of Belize John Briceno Sunday called on the Biden administration in the United States to remove Cuba from the list of state-sponsored terrorists and condemned its unjustified designation of the Caribbean nation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

He made the call at Sunday’s special sitting of Parliament during which he received the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel who paid his first official visit to Belize.

The Cuban leader´s official agenda included a special meeting of the National Assembly, talks with Prime Minister John Briceño, as well as the signing of two agreements.

This visit is the first paid by a Cuban president to Belize with which he has maintained cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations on July 15, 1995.

Briceño held official talks with Díaz-Canel in Havana at the end of April 2022 where both leaders expressed deep satisfaction for the good relations and reaffirmed mutual interest in expanding the areas of exchange.

Belize´s Prime Minister heaped praise on the Cuban Henry Reeve Medical Brigade that arrived in Belize in January 2022 as part of the bilateral cooperation to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the Cuban President’s visit was yet another symbol of the deep bonds of friendship that exists between the two nations and people, based on mutual respect and principles of international law.

He said Cuba’s consistent and principled support of Belize’s right to self-determination and territorial integrity, represents support his country has enjoyed before independence and continue to enjoy today is recognised and appreciated by all freedom-loving Belizeans.

He said that Belize commends Cuba’s steadfast commitment to provide immediate relief in times of emergency and longer-term capacity building to developed and developing countries.

“Belize congratulates Cuba for advocacy for others in the developing world in its various roles, such as the critical role it plays as Chair of the group of 77 and China within the UN system.”

“We note that these actions take place in the face of an unjust, illegal, financial, commercial and trade embargo imposed by the United States.”

“Belize also condemns the unjustified designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism to which there is no legal or moral justification for Cuba to remain.”

Prime Minister Briceno said that despite these challenges Cuba’s support for countries to have a transformative impact on the growth and development of struggling developing countries of the world, including Belize “and for this we are grateful.”

The Cuban leader who departed the Belizean capital shortly after 4 pm (local time) on Sunday said he was honoured to be the first Cuban head of State to visit Belize.

He noted that over 100,000 Cubans have provided services to Belize since the 1990s when the Cuban medical brigade first served this region. He said that other sectors have also benefited from the relationship including education, construction, sports and culture.

He said today, over 122 young Cubans are serving some Caribbean islands in sport and health care, noting that they have also benefited from the English language training programs offered by Belize.

The Cuban president also thanked Belize for its strong support to the Resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade, presented every year at the United Nations.