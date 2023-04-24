LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Cuban medical team arrive in St Kitts and Nevis
April 24, 2023 in National
Four Cuban medical specialists arrived in St Kitts and Nevis to boost the country’s health sector.

The medics were greeted yesterday by Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr Terrance Drew on their arrival in St Kitts and Nevis.

The medics are internal medicine specialists; Dr Rafael Dominguez and Dr Julio Hernandez, Neurologist; Dr Alberto Laguna and Biomedical Engineer Mr Leiniel Tapanas Soto.

Drew thanked the Ambassador of Cuba to St. Kitts and Nevis, David Rivero Pérez, for assisting the country to acquire the services of the Cuban specialists.

“This partnership, which was established through official diplomatic relations 28 years ago, has enabled citizens and residents to access some of the world’s best medical expertise, and we are pleased to welcome these new medical personnel to our shores as they will bring tremendous benefit to our people,” said Drew.

The Prime Minister noted that the expansion of services provided at the country’s health institutions is a crucial aspect to transforming the lives of citizens.