Cricket West Indies announces women’s team for India tour

The West Indies Women’s cricket team is set to embark on a multi-format series in India this December and the squad has been announced.

The tour will feature three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, offering a significant challenge against one of cricket’s top-ranked teams.

The tour will begin on December 15 with the first T20I at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, followed by the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium starting December 22. The series carries important implications for the ICC Women’s Championship, with both teams looking to make a strong statement.

Currently ranked 6th in both T20Is and ODIs, the West Indies Women will face India, who are ranked third. This matchup promises an exciting contest, recalling their last white-ball encounter in India in 2016, where the West Indies won the T20Is 3-0, but India claimed the ODI series 3-0.

Captain Hayley Matthews will lead a balanced squad that combines experienced players with emerging talent. Stafanie Taylor will not participate as she is currently rehabilitating from an injury.

West Indies Women’s Squad:

Hayley Matthews (Captain) ​

Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne ​

Shamilia Connell ​

Nerissa Crafton ​

Deandra Dottin ​

Afy Fletcher ​

Shabika Gajnabi ​

Chinelle Henry ​

Zaida James ​

Qiana Joseph ​

Mandy Mangru ​

Ashmini Munisar ​

Karishma Ramharack ​

Rashada Williams

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Shane Deitz ​

Manager: Sheena Gooding ​

Assistant Coach: Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach: Damien Wright

Team Analyst: Gary Belle ​

Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Antonia Burton ​

Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy ​

Media & Content Officer: Nicholas Maitland

Head Coach Shane Deitz expressed optimism about the team’s prospects. “We want to take the good momentum we gained at the T20 World Cup into this series,” he said. “We showed that we can compete against the top teams which was pleasing.”

Deitz emphasized the broader objectives of the tour, stating, “We want to get more girls involved with franchise cricket moving forward. Looking toward India, it’s always good to play in front of the Indian IPL teams. It is good for our ladies to start getting their names in front of those people, to hopefully open some opportunities in the future.”

The team will begin with a 10-day acclimatization camp in India before the matches:

T20 Internationals:

December 15, 9:30 am: 1st T20I at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

December 17, 9:30 am: 2nd T20I at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

December 19, 9:30 am: 3rd T20I at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

One-Day Internationals:

December 22, 4:00 am: 1st ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

December 24, 4:00 am: 2nd ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

December 27, 12:00 am: 3rd ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara