Cricket : Nevis Lands Four In Windies Under 19 Twenty-Six

After being involved in the Cricket West Indies’ under 19 trial matches in Antigua, four of the five Nevisians who participated in the trials, have been selected to the 26 member squad that remains in Antigua for further training.

The four players are Onaje Amory; Anderson Amurdan; Jaden Carmichael and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett.

It means therefore that 16-year-old Akadianto Willet, unfortunately, did not make the final cut, but has several years ahead of him to get into the prestigious team.

The squad will be engaged in intense training during the course of the week and then will be further reduced to 18, for an upcoming tour to the UK.

The full squad as released by Cricket West Indies:

Onaje Amory Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Anderson Amurdan Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)

Ackeem Auguste Age: 17 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Justin Beckford Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Teddy Bishop Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Jaden Carmichael Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)

McKenny Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Rivaldo Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Amrit Dass Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm china man)

Giovonte Depeiza Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Nathan Edwards Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium)

Andel Gordon Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace)

Sion Hackett Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)

Justin Jagessar Age: 16 (Right-hand bat)

Jordan Johnson Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Kyle Kissoondath Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Johann Layne Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Nicholas Lewin Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Anderson Mahase Age: 18 (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Matthew Nandu Age:18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Shaqkere Parris Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Kelvin Pittman Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Isai Thorne Age: 16 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Shiva Sankar Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)

Vasant Singh Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)