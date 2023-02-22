CPL reports record viewership in 2022

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has reported that 721.8 million people watched the 2022 edition of the tournament.

In a media release on Monday, the CPL stated that the figure, which combines broadcast and digital viewership, is a new record for the tournament and the third year in a row that viewership passed half a billion.

“The 2022 viewership figure represents a 39% increase on the 2021 audience as the Hero CPL’s broadcast and digital footprint continues to have a massive global reach, with the tournament the second most watched T20 league in the world,” the release stated.

During the 2022 tournament, matches were played in Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and Guyana.

Last year’s tournament also included the introduction of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League and the 6IXTY tournament.

“To have passed half a billion in viewership for the third year in a row, and to have taken a big step towards reaching one billion, is huge for Hero CPL,” said CPL chief executive Pete Russell.

“2022 saw us celebrate 10 years of this wonderful tournament and it was without question the best one yet. The rapidly increasing viewership number is just another indication of where Hero CPL sits, and we are delighted that we have been able to celebrate the success of this league with fans, governments and commercial partners across the Caribbean,” he added.

The 2023 Caribbean Premier League is set for August 31 to September 30, 2023