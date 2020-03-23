CoVID-19 Travel Advisory Update Now Includes the UK and USA

Your browser don't support audio player

Travel advisories from St. Kitts and Nevis in response to the CoVID-19 pandemic have been revised with the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) being added according to a national address delivered by Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, on Sunday night.

While the borders remain open for international travelers, mandatory quarantines will, however, be adhered to.

“The key elements of our revised travel advisories are:

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to countries or jurisdictions where CoVID-19 cases have been and where there is local and community transmission. Such countries include China, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America,” he said in part.

Meanwhile, additional officers will be employed in the Customs and Excise Department and Immigration.

“We continue to strengthen our borders daily as new info and advise comes forward. We have approved the recruitment for additional immigration officers, Customs officers, as we defend our national and security interests. We are a small open economy, reliant on border management both in and out for our survival including for our emergency care of our citizens some of whom may need emergency treatment abroad, food and medicine for which our ports must be able to accept.”

Prime Minister Harris also indicated that students studying overseas who wish to return home can do so, but would have to be quarantined upon arrival.