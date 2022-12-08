COVID-19 cases increase in the USVI

As coronavirus (COVID-19) infections increase in the US Virgin Islands, health officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions.

Commissioner of Health Justa Encarnacion said they were expecting to see an increase in infections based on data collected across the United States.

“As our numbers are rising, I urge residents and visitors to once again follow the precautionary measures by practising social distancing around persons with whom you do not reside, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing your hands often with soap and warm water, and by cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly,” Encarnacion stated.

Data released yesterday showed the territory had 89 active infections.

Encarnacion is encouraging islanders to take their COVID-19 vaccine shots and boosters to protect themselves against the virus.