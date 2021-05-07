Cost Reduced for Fully Vaccinated Persons Quarantining at The Ocean Terrace Inn

Travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis who submit a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test, and are fully vaccinated, can now enjoy reduced quarantine costs if staying at the Ocean Terrace Inn.

On April 27, 2021, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced that effective May 01, 2021, fully vaccinated inbound air travellers are required to quarantine for nine days, down from 14 days. The decision was made based on advice from health experts.

Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, said that the overall cost will be appropriately adjusted as a result of the reduced time frame.

“Persons who are in the nine-day category for quarantine at the Ocean Terrace Inn will now pay US$320 for the duration of the nine-day stay,” he said at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing on Wednesday (May 05).

The reduced fee is in keeping with the average cost per day of quarantine charged at the TDC-owned hotel. It equates to US35 per day.

The option is the most affordable quarantine package in St. Kitts as the cost of electricity, water and security are subsidized by the government.