Cops make big ganja seizure in Portland

Police yesterday seized more than 1500 pounds of ganja during an operation in Portland.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the Marine police were conducting an operation in the Portland Bight Coastal Area. It is reported that about 12:30 pm, the team ventured into an area known as Colon Bay. The area is heavily covered with mangroves, the police said.

The team subsequently observed a quantity of white knitted bags hidden among the mangroves.

However, upon closer inspection, the police subsequently discovered that the bags contained a number of smaller parcels with vegetable matter resembling ganja.

The drugs, which weigh 1714 pounds, were seized.