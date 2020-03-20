Your browser don't support audio player

As the Department of Consumer Affairs celebrates it’s week of activities, representatives of the department reminded consumers of the avenues available to provide redress in unfriendly or unwanted situations

During Monday Morning’s Express radio show with DJ SugarBowl, Melissa Stevens and Devin Williams, outlined those avenues.

“The Consumer Affairs Department processes and mediates written consumer complaints seeking to find equitable solutions for the consumer and the business(es) involved including refunds, adjustments and/or credits to consumer accounts,” Ms. Stevens said.

“The main responsibilities of the Consumer Affairs Department include collecting consumer complaints via email, telephone and walk-ins, investigating and resolving consumer complaints, ensuring all businesses comply with the laws of the Consumer Affairs Act of 2003, provide dispute-resolution services, ensure consumers stay healthy by removing expired items, dented, rusty cans, and items that do not have English on them… in all supermarkets in Basseterre and in the rural areas.

Consumer Affairs week of activities commenced on Monday with an address by Min. Lindsay Grant, and includes school visits to include students in the consumer processes. Devin Williams spoke to that and the other activities.

“We are going to visit the primary schools…because they are the future so we try to get them involved into what it takes to be a consumer,” Mr. Williams, better known as ‘Buckie Got it’ said.

“We’re also going to visit the factory… and we’re also going to have something we call “Pop-up Shop” where we’re going to supermarkets with a booth to ask questions and do giveaways. After the week of activities, we want to continue to bring more awareness of the Department of Consumer Affairs, who we are and what we do.”

Mr. Williams continued that the SKN Shoppers app which is available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store gives consumers the opportunity to do price comparisons.

“One of the things that people have to bear in mind is that the Consumer Affairs Department is there and we are very active. We go out to supermarkets weekly, we do checks and collect prices. We have an app, SKN Shopper, that not many people are using but it’s very effective… It’s some thing we want the consumers to take note of and take advantage of.”